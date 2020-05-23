Canaccord Genuity Boosts Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$14.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$14.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on K. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$7.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of TSE K opened at C$9.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.00 and a 1-year high of C$10.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.88.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

