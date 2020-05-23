Canaccord Genuity Boosts Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$24.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CWB has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Desjardins raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$34.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$28.91.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

CWB opened at C$20.31 on Wednesday. Canadian Western Bank has a twelve month low of C$15.70 and a twelve month high of C$36.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$20.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 6.53.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$219.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$223.09 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 2.9999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$19.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$398,775.30. Also, Senior Officer Carolyn Joan Graham bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$20.91 per share, with a total value of C$31,365.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$432,335.16. Insiders acquired 9,100 shares of company stock worth $191,185 over the last ninety days.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.