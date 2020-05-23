Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,304 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America downgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Welltower from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $47.82 on Friday. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $69.97. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 24.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

