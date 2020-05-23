Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 11,248 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 2,366.9% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,507,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,535 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $8,704,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,327,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after buying an additional 373,959 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 404.9% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 455,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 365,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,232,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCL opened at $21.38 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.15 and a one year high of $21.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.