Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HOM.U) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$11.30 to C$11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th.

Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$10.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bsr Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$7.51 and a one year high of C$13.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

