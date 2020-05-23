Brokers Set Expectations for Foot Locker, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Foot Locker in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Foot Locker from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

Shares of FL opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.90 and a 200-day moving average of $33.75. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. Foot Locker has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $54.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($1.14). Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,899,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Foot Locker by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Foot Locker by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

