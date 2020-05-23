Brokers Offer Predictions for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – B. Riley decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a report released on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.88) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.82). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Shares of ANF stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 175.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,029 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 68.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter valued at $114,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 28.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 471.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,083 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,420.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

