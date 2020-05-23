BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

BNTGY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nord/LB cut BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded BRENNTAG AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BRENNTAG AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGY opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.67. BRENNTAG AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BRENNTAG AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. BRENNTAG AG/ADR had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that BRENNTAG AG/ADR will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

