Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EPAY. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Bottomline Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson lowered Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Bottomline Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.21.

Get Bottomline Technologies alerts:

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $48.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $27.82 and a 12-month high of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -810.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Bottomline Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $53,714.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,786,042.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $145,403.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,663.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,760 shares of company stock valued at $1,619,785 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 31,981 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 45,160 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bottomline Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bottomline Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.