Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 954,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 7.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIFI. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 932,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Boingo Wireless by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 110,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless stock opened at $14.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Boingo Wireless has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $21.66. The company has a market cap of $632.59 million, a PE ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.81.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Boingo Wireless had a negative net margin of 3.80% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. Research analysts forecast that Boingo Wireless will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WIFI. ValuEngine raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on shares of Boingo Wireless from $33.50 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

