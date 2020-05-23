BMO Capital Markets Raises Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target to C$72.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$65.25 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GRT.UN. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$73.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$67.25 to C$71.50 in a report on Sunday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE GRT.UN opened at C$68.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$62.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$65.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion and a PE ratio of 9.54. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$40.77 and a 52-week high of C$74.99.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

