BMO Capital Markets Raises Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Price Target to $47.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.43.

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $34.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.38.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience stores chain under various banners, including Circle K, Corner Stone, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

