BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. is engaged in providing banking and related financial services to individual and corporate customers. The bank’s personal banking products and services includes time deposits, education savings, current and personal call deposits, housing loans, credit cards, quasi-credit and debit cards, wealth management, general consumption, global access and funds transfer. Its corporate banking products include current, time, and contracted deposit accounts; financing services, such as transfer of receivables, account overdrafts, bill discounting and buyout of inter bank credit assets; settlement services, cash management, and bancassurance and investment banking services. In addition, the bank also provides international banking services, such as forex wealth management, document settlement, trade finance, offshore banking, and remittance and bill services. Bank of Communications Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

OTCMKTS:BCMXY opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61.

About BK COMMUNICATIO/ADR

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services primarily in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand deposits, time deposits, call deposits, and education deposits; credit cards, quasi-credit cards, and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and publicly and privately-offered wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

