BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $10.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of China Limited is engaged in providing banking and related financial services. The Bank’s core business is commercial banking, including corporate banking, personal banking and financial markets services. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, custody, trade related products and other credit facilities. The Personal Banking segment offers current accounts, savings, deposits, investment savings products, credit and debit cards, consumer loans, and mortgages to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment provides foreign exchange transactions, foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management services. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, asset management and private equity investment services. Bank of China Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BACHY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BK CHINA LTD/ADR in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of BK CHINA LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

OTCMKTS:BACHY opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. BK CHINA LTD/ADR has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $10.89. The firm has a market cap of $110.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

BK CHINA LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. BK CHINA LTD/ADR had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that BK CHINA LTD/ADR will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

BK CHINA LTD/ADR Company Profile

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and related financial services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations.

