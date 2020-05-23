BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.12, with a volume of 163481 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.97.

The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.32. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 172.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of BJs Wholesale Club from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.32.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Baldwin sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 649,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,331,911.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 33,696 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $894,965.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 684,825 shares of company stock worth $17,994,575. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in BJs Wholesale Club by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 59.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 457.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $24.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.17.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile (NYSE:BJ)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.