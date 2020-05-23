BidaskClub Upgrades QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

QNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. QuinStreet currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.40.

QNST stock opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $502.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42. QuinStreet has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.75 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 4.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,501 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total value of $124,134.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,253.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 12,500 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,027.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 190,201 shares of company stock worth $2,105,388. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Point Capital LLC increased its position in QuinStreet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 66,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Miles Capital Inc. bought a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. State Street Corp increased its position in QuinStreet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,965,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in QuinStreet by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,160 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

