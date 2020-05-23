BidaskClub Upgrades Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Marriott International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.81.

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.96 and a 200-day moving average of $119.36. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The company has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

