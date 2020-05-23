BidaskClub Upgrades Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Haynes International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Haynes International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of HAYN stock opened at $22.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $281.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. Haynes International has a 1-year low of $17.61 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $111.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.01 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.61%. Analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 112.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 112.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 99,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 52,323 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Haynes International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 67,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Haynes International by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Haynes International in the 1st quarter valued at $897,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Haynes International by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 41,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

