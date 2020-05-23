Bennett Rosenthal Sells 40,954 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 40,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $1,429,294.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 18th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 50,656 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $1,756,750.08.

On Wednesday, May 13th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 32,865 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,126,612.20.

On Monday, May 11th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 67,044 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $2,324,415.48.

On Friday, May 8th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 72,786 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $2,525,674.20.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 108,884 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total value of $3,800,051.60.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 162,921 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $5,855,380.74.

On Monday, April 27th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 58,936 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $2,045,079.20.

On Monday, April 13th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 2,200 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $75,020.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 268,697 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.81, for a total value of $9,353,342.57.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $35.06 on Friday. Ares Management Corp has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $41.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ares Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Ares Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ares Management by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,697,000 after purchasing an additional 99,553 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after acquiring an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

