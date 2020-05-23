Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Lowered to GBX 385

Beazley (LON:BEZ) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 385 ($5.06) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BEZ. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Beazley from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 505 ($6.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Beazley to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 455 ($5.99) to GBX 425 ($5.59) in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.56) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Beazley from GBX 525 ($6.91) to GBX 450 ($5.92) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 504.18 ($6.63).

Shares of LON BEZ opened at GBX 371 ($4.88) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 370.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 487.66. Beazley has a 52 week low of GBX 294.20 ($3.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 634 ($8.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 8.43.

In other news, insider Sally Lake bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 375 ($4.93) per share, for a total transaction of £18,750 ($24,664.56).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

