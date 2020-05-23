Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Acquired by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Banner were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 6,013.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 597,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,725,000 after buying an additional 587,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $24,192,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,280,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,477,000 after buying an additional 236,473 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter worth about $6,350,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banner by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,447,000 after buying an additional 156,695 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Banner from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Banner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.50.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $34.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.15. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.72.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $138.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.10 million. Banner had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

