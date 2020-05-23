B. Riley Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Stock analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Dycom Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 20th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $38.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.16 and a beta of 1.41. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $12.24 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.51.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The construction company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.03 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 65.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,178,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,925,000 after buying an additional 464,783 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 808,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,748,000 after buying an additional 29,504 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 91.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 536,742 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,767,000 after buying an additional 256,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after buying an additional 29,204 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 385,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,153,000 after buying an additional 6,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

