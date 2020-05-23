B. Riley Comments on Guess?, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GES)

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guess? in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.74). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Guess?’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Guess? alerts:

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Guess? had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $842.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Guess? from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Guess? from $24.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded Guess? from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Guess? from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE GES opened at $7.84 on Thursday. Guess? has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $501.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Guess? by 3,738.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 222,037 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guess? in the first quarter valued at $409,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth about $14,220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Guess? during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Guess? by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 764,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.