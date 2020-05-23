B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.12 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.30 target price on the stock.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $136.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.38 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

HL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $2.25 price target on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $4.25) on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

NYSE HL opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.79. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $3.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -7.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 92,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 7,460 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hecla Mining by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 89,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 79,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. 56.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

