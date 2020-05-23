AXTEL/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) vs. Consolidated Communications (OTCMKTS:CNSL) Head-To-Head Survey

AXTEL/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) and Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

AXTEL/BRSH MXN has a beta of -0.92, indicating that its share price is 192% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Communications has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AXTEL/BRSH MXN and Consolidated Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AXTEL/BRSH MXN N/A N/A N/A Consolidated Communications 0.18% 4.08% 0.42%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.6% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Consolidated Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AXTEL/BRSH MXN and Consolidated Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AXTEL/BRSH MXN N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Consolidated Communications $1.34 billion 0.31 -$20.38 million ($0.05) -112.60

AXTEL/BRSH MXN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Consolidated Communications.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AXTEL/BRSH MXN and Consolidated Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AXTEL/BRSH MXN 0 0 0 0 N/A Consolidated Communications 1 0 0 0 1.00

Consolidated Communications has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 37.83%. Given Consolidated Communications’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Consolidated Communications is more favorable than AXTEL/BRSH MXN.

Summary

Consolidated Communications beats AXTEL/BRSH MXN on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

AXTEL/BRSH MXN Company Profile

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services. The company also offers data transmission services, Internet, virtual private networks, private lines, dedicated Internet, and Ethernet services; and information technology services, such as system integration, data centers, security and cloud, and other services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza García, Mexico. Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a subsidiary of Alfa, S. A. B. de C. V.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services to small, medium, and large business customers; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions. The company also provides voice services that include local phone and long-distance service packages for business customers; and sells business equipment and provides related hardware and maintenance support, video, and other miscellaneous services, as well as rents customer premises equipment. In addition, it offers video services, which consist of high-definition television, digital video recorders (DVR), and/or a whole home DVR; other in-demand streaming content; and network access services, including interstate and intrastate switched access, network special access, and end user access. Further, the company engages in telephone directory publishing, video advertising, billing and support services, and other miscellaneous activities. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 902 thousand voice connections, 779 thousand data connections, and 93 thousand video connections. The company serves customers in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels. Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

