Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Short Interest Update

Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the April 30th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 881,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

AGR stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.88 and its 200 day moving average is $48.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $57.24.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is 81.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,295,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,946,000 after buying an additional 1,262,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avangrid by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,316,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,210,000 after acquiring an additional 443,174 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,886,000 after purchasing an additional 205,410 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,857,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,045,000 after acquiring an additional 119,843 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Avangrid by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,364 shares during the last quarter. 14.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

