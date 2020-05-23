Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 250.9% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Assured Guaranty by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 28.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Assured Guaranty news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.30 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,877 shares in the company, valued at $647,419.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 26,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.87 per share, with a total value of $501,564.60. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 545,882 shares in the company, valued at $10,300,793.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 90,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,870 over the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $26.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.51. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $190.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.56 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 33.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

