Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Assura to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Assura from GBX 81 ($1.07) to GBX 83 ($1.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Assura from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 94 ($1.24) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Assura from GBX 81 ($1.07) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 80.57 ($1.06).

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 77.50 ($1.02) on Thursday. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 59.80 ($0.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 88 ($1.16). The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 77.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 76.59.

Assura (LON:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 2.80 ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX 2.80 ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Assura will post 293.9999786 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

