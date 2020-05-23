Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Director Buys C$72,500.00 in Stock

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) Director Armin Martens acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.25 per share, with a total value of C$72,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 414,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,002,515.

Armin Martens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Armin Martens acquired 10,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.25 per share, with a total value of C$72,500.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Armin Martens acquired 10,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.00 per share, with a total value of C$70,000.00.

On Monday, May 11th, Armin Martens acquired 10,000 shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.88 per share, with a total value of C$78,817.00.

Shares of TSE AX.UN opened at C$7.17 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.64. The company has a market capitalization of $981.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.03, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit’s dividend payout ratio is -216.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AX.UN. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$9.15 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$10.25 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$14.15 to C$10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

