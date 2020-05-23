Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,350 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.30.

AJG opened at $91.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.82. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $109.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

