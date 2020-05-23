Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells $296,829.52 in Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 8,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $296,829.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael J. Arougheti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Monday, May 18th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 3,272 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $114,618.16.

On Monday, May 11th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 12,836 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $450,415.24.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 59,593 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $2,092,310.23.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 163,035 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $5,859,477.90.

On Monday, April 27th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 15,734 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $550,690.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 45,262 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,587,338.34.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. Ares Management Corp has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $41.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARES. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $41.00) on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth $145,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Ares Management by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,697,000 after acquiring an additional 99,553 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Ares Management by 68.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Ares Management by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 130,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.