Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti Sells 3,272 Shares

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 3,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $114,618.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Michael J. Arougheti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 8,476 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $296,829.52.

On Monday, May 11th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,500 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

On Friday, May 8th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 12,836 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $450,415.24.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 59,593 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $2,092,310.23.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 163,035 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total transaction of $5,859,477.90.

On Monday, April 27th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 15,734 shares of Ares Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $550,690.00.

On Thursday, April 9th, Michael J. Arougheti sold 45,262 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $1,587,338.34.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $35.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.97. Ares Management Corp has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $41.88.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ares Management by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,697,000 after buying an additional 99,553 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARES. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.45.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

