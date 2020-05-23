Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Earns Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2020 earnings at ($2.48) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Arcus Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

RCUS opened at $35.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $37.41.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.90% and a negative net margin of 631.95%. Research analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.18% of the company’s stock.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. The company develops various programs targeting immuno-oncology pathways, including AB928, a dual adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial; and AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial.

