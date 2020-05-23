Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Buys $619,695.00 in Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Marc Grandisson bought 23,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

