AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director William R. Rauth III Sells 20,000 Shares

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $2,605,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of APPF opened at $139.61 on Friday. AppFolio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $81.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 143.93 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.55 and its 200-day moving average is $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Analysts predict that AppFolio Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter worth $8,961,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on APPF. TheStreet downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.70.

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

