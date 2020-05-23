Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Short Interest Up 7.8% in May

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the April 30th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $327,000. venBio Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,437,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,352,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 13,591 shares during the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.40. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $45.04.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.91). Research analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APLS. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.58.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

