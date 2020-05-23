Analyzing Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) and SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (NYSE:SWMAY)

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) and Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR and Vector Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR 26.94% -75.50% 29.43% Vector Group 4.27% -20.78% 9.23%

This is a summary of current recommendations for SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR and Vector Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR 0 1 4 0 2.80 Vector Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR and Vector Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR $1.56 billion 6.94 $412.20 million N/A N/A Vector Group $1.90 billion 0.85 $100.97 million $0.70 15.61

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vector Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of Vector Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Vector Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR beats Vector Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names. The Other Tobacco Products segment provides cigars under the Garcia y Vega, Game by Garcia y Vega, 1882, White Owl, and Jackpot brand names; chewing tobacco products under the Red Man brand name; chew bags under the Thunder and General Cut brand names; and tobacco bits under the Oliver Twist brand. The Lights segment offers matches under the Solstickan, Nitedals, Fiat Lux, and Redheads brand names; disposable lighters under the Cricket brand name; and complementary products, such as razors, batteries, and light bulbs under the Fiat Lux brand name. The Other operations segment distributes third party tobacco products. Swedish Match AB (publ) markets its products through supermarkets, convenience stores, tobacconists, gasoline stations, bars, restaurants, airports, and ferries, as well as e-commerce and snus stores. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands. It also offers e-cigarettes. In addition, the company provides residential real estate brokerage, relocation, and real estate sales and marketing services, as well as title and settlement services to real estate buyers and financial institutions; manages cooperatives, condominiums, and apartments; invests in, acquires, and owns real estate properties or projects; and engages in land development activities. Further, it operates elliman.com, a Website that enables consumers to search properties and access market information, as well as offers building and neighborhood guides, and other interactive content. Vector Group Ltd. markets and sells its cigarettes to wholesalers and distributors of tobacco and convenience products, as well as grocery, drug, and convenience store chains. The company was formerly known as Brooke Group Ltd. and changed its name to Vector Group Ltd. in May 2000. Vector Group Ltd. was founded in 1873 and is based in Miami, Florida.

