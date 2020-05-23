Analyzing GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) & Smart Sand (NYSE:SND)

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.3% of GalianoGoldInc . shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Smart Sand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for GalianoGoldInc . and Smart Sand, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GalianoGoldInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smart Sand 1 2 2 0 2.20

GalianoGoldInc . presently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%. Smart Sand has a consensus target price of $2.96, indicating a potential upside of 240.52%. Given Smart Sand’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than GalianoGoldInc ..

Profitability

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GalianoGoldInc . N/A 15.29% 15.07% Smart Sand 12.02% 16.42% 10.74%

Volatility & Risk

GalianoGoldInc . has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart Sand has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its stock price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GalianoGoldInc . and Smart Sand’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GalianoGoldInc . $161.92 million 1.65 -$167.93 million $0.01 120.00 Smart Sand $233.07 million 0.16 $31.62 million $1.07 0.81

Smart Sand has higher revenue and earnings than GalianoGoldInc .. Smart Sand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GalianoGoldInc ., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Smart Sand beats GalianoGoldInc . on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile

Asanko Gold, Inc. is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc. engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 321 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

