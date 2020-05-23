Analysts Set Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Target Price at $163.57

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.57.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $144.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $386.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.30. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 50,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 69.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 12,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the first quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 15.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 21,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

