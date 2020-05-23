AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $53,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABC opened at $93.14 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.89.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan acquired 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 5,263 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $473,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,791 shares of company stock valued at $3,385,449. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

