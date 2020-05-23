Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target Raised to C$47.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

ATD.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$49.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.70.

TSE:ATD.B opened at C$42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$38.58 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.92. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion and a PE ratio of 22.98. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$30.40 and a one year high of C$46.10.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

