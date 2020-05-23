Alberta Investment Management Corp Takes $2.89 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 95,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 28,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.9% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 7,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 251,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 621,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,775,000 after purchasing an additional 36,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Shares of MMC stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.33 and a 12 month high of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.