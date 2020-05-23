Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 91,300 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 43.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,300 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3,396.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FNF opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.24. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $49.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Compass Point cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

