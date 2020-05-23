Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 49,700 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 45.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 148.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 28,094 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Equity Lifestyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE:ELS opened at $61.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.92. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.47.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

