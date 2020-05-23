Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 26,800 Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RBA. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 13,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $541,881.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Todd Donald Wohler sold 16,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $686,750.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $686,750.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,276 shares of company stock worth $1,531,126 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $45.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $273.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 60.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RBA shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. OTR Global upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

