Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 15,900 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $51,219,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 39.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,807,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,140,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,838 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,675,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,274 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,887,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $22.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $149.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.28 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

