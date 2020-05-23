Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 10,200 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 52.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 102,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,061,000 after purchasing an additional 33,251 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.62.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $311.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $317.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

