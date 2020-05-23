Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Position in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of Ingredion worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Ingredion by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,406,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,708,000 after purchasing an additional 170,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephan B. Tanda bought 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.04 per share, for a total transaction of $79,824.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INGR opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.99 and a 200 day moving average of $84.83. Ingredion Inc has a twelve month low of $59.11 and a twelve month high of $99.51.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INGR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

