Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 90,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $179.24 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $203.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.30 and a 200 day moving average of $160.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DECK. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.94.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

