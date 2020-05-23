Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 4,600 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 181,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,056.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 2.46.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $30.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 45,903 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $736,743.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,371,724.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 14,097 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,771 shares in the company, valued at $2,622,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

